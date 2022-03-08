Change of Guard: Chikwe May Take Over As Bishop of Ahiara Diocese

By Okey Alozie

In view of latest development in Catholic Church in the south east part of the country,

Ahiara Diocese Mbaise is most likely going to get a new Bishop any moment from now.

Information available to Trumpeta revealed that the retirement of His Grace, AJV Obinna as Arch Bishop of Owerri Arch-diocese and the appointment of his Lordship Lucius Ugorji, Bishop of Umuahia diocese as Bishop of Owerri and head of Owerri Metropolitan See by His Holiness, Pope Francis is a great opportunity for Ahiara Diocese to get a new Bishop in the person of Bishop Moses Chikwe, the Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri. Since Bishop Lucius Ugorji the apostolic administrator of Ahiara Diocese has been relieved of his job following his new appointments, Chikwe may be given the chance to move from Auxiliary to Substantive Bishop of Ahiara Diocese.

It is most likely that Most Rev Moses Chikwe, the auxiliary bishop of Owerri Archdiocese may be posted to Mbaise to become the substantive Bishop of Ahiara Diocese.

The news of retirement of Most Rev AJV Obinna and his replacement by Lucius Ugorji was broken at the ongoing 2022 Catholic Bishop’s conference of Nigeria (CBCN) plenary at Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Abuja.

Mbaise people Trumpeta gathered are lobbying, praying and asking for an Indigenous Bishop from Mbaise Land but indications are rife that Bishop Moses Chikwe may be sent to settle the yearnings of the people.

It could also be recalled that after the death of the first bishop of Ahiara Diocese, Most Rev Victor Chikwe who happened to be an Indigene of Mbaise. Msrn Okpalaeke Peter was ordained Bishop for him to replace the late bishop Chikwe but Mbaise people protested on the ground that Bishop Okpaleke did not come from Mbaise land.

This protest brought serious crisis and unsettled till date as Ahiara Diocese is yet to have a substantive Bishop rather, apostolic administrator was given to them.