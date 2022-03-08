Rescue Mission Political Camp Moves To Regain Control of Imo APC . Get Appointed Into Convention Committee, Nwafor May Be Recognized

A new wave of change sweeping across the ruling party in Nigeria may sweep across Imo State chapter of APC as the faction loyal to the former governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha is at the verge of retaking control of the party structure in the state.

Imo APC has been in turmoil over leadership tussle since 2018 which has seen two groups lay claim to the party leadership.

Apart from that of the newly elected Macdonald Ebere led State exco which came into place after the State Congresses of October last year, Dan Nwafor has insisted his Exco remains the authentic one.

Trumpeta recalls that in 2018 the Nwafor led Exco was elected but sacked by the National Working Committee of the party in early 2019. Since that period, the Nwafor exco has never regained control of the party as the Prince Marcon Nlemigbo led State exco raised to replace the Nwafor group had been incharge before the coming of Ebere.

However, while the tussle was on, Nwafor went to High Court and Appeal Court where he won. Apparently not comfortable with the development, the government backed Ebere Exco has gone further to challenge Nwafor in Supreme Court while reserving ruling on the matter, the judges asked Nwafor to be recognized.

Even as the matter has not been settled, Trumpeta was informed that the National body has started looking the way of Nwafor camp by considering some of their members for convention committee jobs.

Trumpeta recalls that since Governor Hope Uzodinma came onboard, those of the Rescue Mission were not considered for party assignments until now. Previous appointments of the party especially during the congresses saw only followers of the governor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma merit appointments.

The new development may not be unconnected to reports that ahead the Supreme Court judgment of the May 27th, 2022, on the authentic APC State Exco in Imo, those of Okafor are planning to retake the leadership of the party from camp Hope members.

From what Trumpeta obtained, Uche Nwosu, a key figure in the Okorocha’s Rescue Mission family is a member of the screening sub-committee of the convention planning committee.

Others from the Okorocha’s camp include Sunny Chiadi, Bamsters Ijeoma Igbianus, Okey Anyikwa, Nnanne Okiro, Steve Asinobi and Paschal Lawal.

It was learnt that the inclusion of the Okorocha’s men and women is an opening for Nwafor to take control based on the Supreme Court order before the final judgment slated for May 27, 2022 for who is the authentic party exco leader.