Fight Against Inequality: Imo Women Plan Boycott Of Political Activities

By Okey Alozie

The history of Aba women riot of 1929 would have repeated itself in Imo State on Tuesday if not the quick intervention of the Rt Hon Speaker of the 9th House, Kennedy Ibe.

Report has it that Imo women from the 27 local government areas came out at the early hours of that day to shutdown the Owerri, the State capital.

The women numbering over 3, 000 first came out at the state secretariat Owerri to prepare well for the show down and exactly 8am on that Tuesday, the zoomed off to the State House of Assembly complex temporarily located at Heroes Square .

The aggrieved women were chanting solidarity songs.

The women marched to Imo Assembly complex straight to the House of Assembly and met the Speaker, Rt Hon Kennedy.

They presented their grievances, which include gender inequality and other forms of marginalization against women.

The following write ups were seen in their placards;

1. Women have right to rule

2. We are not second class citizens

3. We want gender equality

4. Break the Bias

5. Protect your mother

6. End gender discrimination in our nation

They women also threatened to boycott political activities if their demands were not granted by government.

In addition they vowed to embark on serious sit at home in no distant time.

The speaker noticed danger and quickly promised the women that he will surely take their message to the appropriate quarter adding that there is no course for alarm. He begged them to cool down and watch what will happen next.

Mrs Ify Obi from Oru East local government area of Imo State maintained that Imo women will never support those who are suppressing women.

She insisted that those leaders in Nigeria who into women marginalization, suppression and humiliation will not be allowed to continue in power.

“They men who are against women participation in politics will be voted out,” she said.

The protest is aimed at calling on the federal lawmakers to reconsider all the gender bills that were rejected during the constitution amendment last week. Some Nigeria women are still going on with the protest in other state.