Alleged Exam Malpractice:WAEC Hammer Falls On Secondary Schools In Imo

By Okey Alozie

Government and private owned secondary schools in Imo State who are in the red books of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), for alleged involvement in examination malpractices involving the exam body.

Already, some schools in Imo State have been paralyzed by the West African Examination Council, (WAEC), for allegedly partaking in sharp practices during senior secondary school certificate examinations in their schools.

The schools involved in the said malpractices are more than 200 according to a source in the ministry available to Trumpeta.

Most of the schools in the bracket were said to have allowed their premised used for alleged misconduct during senior secondary examinations. The WAEC disciplinary committee as we were told has sanctioned the schools involved in the alleged malpractices.

Before now, school for the Deaf and Dumb in Ofekata Orodo in Mbaitoli local government area was reported to have been sanctioned for high level of Exam malpractice. It was reported that the school used candidates said to be “machineries” (non students) during the Senior WAEC conducted in their school few years ago.

Last year, Ikenegbu Girls Secondary School in Owerri Municipal and other schools allegedly involved in the malpractice.

Information available to Trumpeta revealed that principals of some senior secondary schools in the state turned their schools to a kind “ miracle centres” during WAEC registration where theatre of absurdities occur during examination.

These greedy principals our correspondent learnt collect more than what was approved by the state government.

Trumpeta gathered that the senior WAEC registration for this year was approximately N 23,000 but it was alleged that some of the principals on their own charged their students over N70,000 as WAEC registration fees.

Report has it that some corrupt principals already have already organized “machineries” that would come to write for their students during time for the senior WAEC exam.