Update On Alleged Exam Malpractice: Indicted Imo Sec Schools To Pay N.5m Each To WAEC

By Okey Alozie

Over 200 schools said to have been indicted by the West African Examination Council, (WAEC) in Imo have received their letters for involvement in alleged malpractices.

Information to Trumpeta revealed that the schools involved may likely pay N 500,000 each as fine for the punishment on the alleged malpractices.

The principals of the indicted secondary schools in Imo State according to our source raised eyebrows when they got their letters.

The principals are claiming that WAEC is sanctioning them for unjustified reason.

The indicted principals of schools narrated their ordeal in the hands of the Examination body (WAEC) as they revealed that the management of WAEC in Owerri has not been fair to secondary schools in Imo State.

They accused WAEC of alleged extortion on school registration in the past. Some of principals who spoke under anonymity to our reporter disclosed that WAEC officials allegedly took above N 100,000 from them as fine for late submission of continuous assessment.

They said that after the principals paid N 100,000 each, WAEC officials came up again with another extortion agenda by asking school principals to pay N5,000 each for any single mistake made during the registration of senior WAEC.

They principals of secondary schools in Imo have vowed that they will not fold their hands and allow the WAEC officials to continue to extort money from them in the name of sanction.

They however declared that there was no malpractice involving any secondary school during the last years senior WAEC examination conducted in Imo. They also submitted that non of the principals or teacher of any secondary school filled any caution paper during the WAEC Exams last year.

Therefore, “the management of WAEC should show evidence of malpractice if the council is not lying against Imo secondary school”, the principals submitted.

They aggrieved principals therefore called on the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma to intervene as a matter of urgency and save the school in Imo State from the unjustified punishment and sanction of WAEC.

The principals maintained that they are not going to pay any kobo until WAEC produce evidence if the council has any evidence to that allegation. Trumpeta in the last edition informed that some named post primary schools in Imo are in soup over alleged involvement in exam malpractices involving WAEC.