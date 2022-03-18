Ahead March 26 National Convention: Ebere, Nwafor Led Imo Excos Battle Over Faction To Be Recognized See List Of Statutory Delegates

Another round of supremacy battle is about to unfold in Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC as the party’s national convention holds next weekend in Abuja.

The battle is warped around which of the state executive shall be recognized for the convention.

In Imo State, two factions are laying claims to the leadership involving Dr Macdonald Ebere and Mr Dan Nwafor.

While Ebere who enjoys the support of the incumbent governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma was elected claiming the last congress held October 2021, Nwafor of the former governor, Rochas Okorocha’s faction is in court insisting his removal from office was illegal, null and void, hence making him the authentic chairman.

Trumpeta recalls that in early 2019 before the general elections, Nwafor exco elected in 2018 was sacked by the National Working Committee to give room for a caretaker committee under Prince Marcon Nlemigbo.

Not wanting to lose out, Nwafor went to court to get positive judgment which has not been obeyed until he proceeded to the Supreme Court.

Despite that the Caretaker Chairman that succeeded Nwafor, Prince Marcon Nlemigbo has left office for Ebere, the Okorocha faction under Nwafor is still kicking concerning the leadership. Nwafor claim got a boost recently when the Supreme Court asked the parties involved to maintain status quo which gives Nwafor chance to remain until judgment is delivered on May 26 this year.

Trumpeta was informed that the Nwafor group has not only written to the national secretariat of the Supreme Court pronouncement but insist it remains the bonafide state exco.

In view of the fresh challenges, it is uncertain which of the factional state exco between Ebere and Nwafor that would be allowed as delegates to the national convention.

Meanwhile, names of statutory delegates based on APC guidelines have been revealed. According to the guidelines, those allowed are;

