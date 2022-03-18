Imo Assembly Goes After Trumpeta . Lives of Editorial Staff In Danger, Correspondent Barred From Complex

There are strong indications that the Imo State House of Assembly may have an agenda to trouble Trumpeta newspapers, an Owerri based daily tabloid with strong reach out in the South East region and beyond.

For the umpteenth time, the state legislature is showing signs of attempt to bare its fangs on the medium for yet to be disclosed reasons.

The newspaper has discovered that for a record third time in less than one year, the management has tried to stop the correspondent from coverage of the activities of the House of Assembly in a manner that is not only undemocratic but speaks volumes of unexpected tendencies from the state legislature.

Trumpeta has noticed that from the time of Rt Hon Chiji Collins to Paul Emeziem and now the Kennedy Ibeh, the House has adopted an approach to cage the medium from discharging its duties in the House.

Signs that Speaker Ibeh may have decided to toe the lines of his predecessors in this anti press freedom displays emerged on Wednesday when the House management issued a stern warming to the security men at the gate to bar Trumpeta correspondent, Mr Onyekachi Eze from gaining access into the complex.

It was learnt that every Journalist who approached the gate of the complex to gain entrance was stopped and asked if he was of the Trumpeta.

According to details, a stern warning was issued to the security men to not only stop anyone from Trumpeta from entering but get hold of the editorial staff for undisclosed reasons.

While other correspondents from different media establishments were allowed to go in, the interest of the security men was only to stop that of Trumpeta. Even staff and political appointees of the House and members were subjected to checks at the entrance to the complex.

It was gathered that armed security operatives deployed in the House were allegedly mandated to stop Trumpeta.

Though, editorial staffers of the medium have been receiving different calls from anonymous persons, but the development has given the newspaper concern that the Imo State House of Assembly is up to something.

When Trumpeta attempted to reach those incharge of media in the establishment, non was able to raise any issue against the medium.

Both the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker and Head of Information were unable to give reasons why Imo Assembly is after Trumpeta and denying the newspaper entrance into the Assembly while others were allowed in.