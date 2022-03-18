INPA Visits Moment Publisher After Assassination Attempt

Newspaper Publishers in Imo State, under the aegis of Imo Newspaper Publishers Association, INPA, on Wednesday paid a visit to the Publisher of Moment Newspapers, Okenze George Nkworji, for escaping assassination attempt on his life.

Nkworji who has been in hospital, just returned home after successful surgeries and treatment of wounds sustained during the traumatic event.

Okenze Nkworji, who is the Traditional Prime Minister of Egbelu-Obube in Owerri North LGA was attacked in his home, and kidnapped to a forest waiting for his end, until luckily a team of police men stormed the Bush and rescued him, but not after sustaining life threatening injuries.

Speaking to INPA Executive led by the chairman, Mr Declan Anaele of Leads Newspaper, Okenze Nkworji, who described the incident as scary, thanked God who saved his life and commended INPA for sending its Executive to come sympathise with him.

He also praised the Nigeria police for its gallantry in saving him, pointing out that if the police had not arrived on time, he would have been a dead man.

Earlier, the INPA chairman Anaele had urged Okenze George Nkworji to take heart, saying that what is important today is that he is still alive to tell the story.

Among those on the INPA entourage include the immediate past chairman, Chief Henry Ekpe, Elder Chukwuemeka Ike, Mr Leonard Ajokubi, Tresia Iwuoha, Comrade Ifeanyi Nwangum, Chief Martin Ukanwa and Pastor Gele Agbai.