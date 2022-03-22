How Electrical Fault Caused Inferno @ Maria Assumpta Cathedral Owerri

By Orji Sampson

They was palpable fear in Owerri especially the Control junction, the Owerri – Onitisha and Port -Harcourt Express way as part of Assumpta Cathedral, belonging to the Catholic Church in the capital city of Imo State, was gutted by fire.

Trumpeta learnt the fire incident, which occurred around 11:30 pm on Sunday night, destroyed several properties belonging to the church.

The inferno according to reports happened barely three days after the Archbishop Emeritus, now Apostolic Administrator of Owerri Archdiocese, Most Rev. Anthony J.V. Obinna, briefed journalists on his retirement and prayed for his successor, Archbishop Ugorji.

Confirming the incident, Rev Fr. Raymond Nzereogu, the church Director of Communications said the fire incident started last night around 11:30.

He said the inferno was caused by an electrical fault from the technical unit of the church, close to the sacristy.

Fr. Nzereogu, who commended the Fire Service for coming on time to put off the fire, said it didn’t spread much due to the quick intervention of the firemen.

He further said, “if the Fire Service had not come, it would have been a disaster but we thank God for their quick response.”

It was gathered that the fire had been put off as at press time. However, some technical equipment were reportedly damaged.