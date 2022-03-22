Ideato Reps: PDP Has Brighter Chances With Imo Ugochinyere, Says Egbuodike Na Obodoukwu •Reveals Why Ikenga Is Best Among Equals

By Onyekachi Eze

While other political aspirants for the 2023 elective positions jostle for support and endorsements, such may not be said of a patriot in the system, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Michael, as his antecedents, Trumpeta Newspaper learnt, have paved way for him.

Few months to the conduct of party Primary elections, the people of Ideato Federal Constituency, (Ideato North, and Ideato South) have thrown their weight behind Ugochinyere Reps ambition.

A refined Lawyer and the spokesperson of Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Barr, Ugochinyere has been described as a square peg in a round hole, worthy to represent the Federal Constituency.

From the last check, he is contesting under the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Speaking with this Newspaper in Owerri, the Imo State capital over the weekend, a political colossus from Obodoukwu, in Ideato North LGA of Imo State, Chief Ugochukwu Onyekaba, stated that the quest for who replaces the incumbent at the Green Chambers come 2023 should not be under any debate.

He said the declaration of Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere has settled the matter, especially as the thirst for effective representation was at the front burner of every Ideato North and South Constituent.

Chief Onyekaba opined that it’s a great honour for Ugochinyere to declare for the seat.

Reeling out some of the legacies that qualify him above other aspirants, the political idol popularly known as “Egbuodike na Obodoukwu” disclosed that Ugochinyere before now has made a mark in community and society service.

According to him, “Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere is a household name. His name rings bell. He is selfless servant leader, he has a soft spot for the growth and development of humanity”.

The elderstates man added that as an individual, Ikenga singlehandedly catered for over twenty youths through empowerment programs in Akokwa alone, which never received any media attention unlike others do.

Chief Onyekaba asserted that, not only that Ikenga will deliver democracy dividends if elected, he will also be a voice to the voiceless at the National Assembly.

“He is a lovable person, friendly and has a listening ear. Ugochinyere will ensure that the people’s interest are protected and defended. Also, it’s certain he will effect full force of democracy dividends are delivered” Egbuodike enthused.

However, the Obodoukwu Ideato North born political titan enjoined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to sell out her best brains for less.

He unequivocally submitted that persons like Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere should be guarded jealously, as he is a generally accepted aspirant.

He said, “If PDP want to get it right in Ideato Federal House of Representatives candidature, they should give Ugochinyere the party’s ticket. Almost everybody is ready and willing to vote for him in the general election, and he will beat other candidates”.

Onyekaba who spoke with every certainty maintained that if PDP give Ugochinyere the ticket, the party will win by landslide .

Stating his roles, Egbuodike averred that although he belongs to no political party, his key interest is supporting the best brains who would deliver, regardless of the party platform.

On this note, he drummed total support for the CUPP spokesperson.

In a related development, he thumbed up for the National Assembly for the electoral act amendment and passage, which he said, by the amendment and on the basis of free and fair polls, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere is already cruising to victory.

He concluded that good name is better than riches, being another attribute that distinguish Ikenga from others.