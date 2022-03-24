Obasi Felicitates With Ihedioha @57, Describes Him As Symbol Of Good Governance

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party in Ahiazu Mbaise local government area and a frontline aspirant for Ahiazu Mbaise State Constituency come 2023, Hon. Chinecheta Anslem Obasi has felicitated with the former governor of Imo state and an illustrious son of Mbaise, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha OON (Omenkeahurunanya) on his 57th birthday celebration.

The Okirika-Nweke born accomplished administrator and technocrat disclosed this in his goodwill message in commemoration of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha’s 57th birthday anniversary today being the 24th day of March 2022.

Speaking further, Hon. Anselm Obasi described the former governor of Imo state as a true democrat and a symbol of good governance going by his 7 months reign as governor of the state which he said translated into the socio-economic growth of the state.

According to Obasi “under his 7 months leadership, Imo people experienced an unprecedented progress in almost all sectors of the economy following his administrative prowess, due process anchored through his Rebuild Imo programme which yielded positive results”

Hon. Anselm Obasi noted that the January 14th 2020 Supreme Court judgment to a large extent brought Imo State to a pitiable situation which is now characterized with mal-administration and poor governance as represented by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in the state.

The house of assembly hopeful to represent Ahiazu Mbaise state constituency expressed the optimism that Imo State will regain its pride of place among other states in the federation as its party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is prepared to reclaim its mandate come 2023.

Showering ecumiums on Ihedioha, Obasi reiterated that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha still has a lot to offer Imo people and to the society at large going by his antecedents and track record over the years.

Hon. Anselm Obasi prayed for God to continue to strengthen the former governor to enable him continue in his service to man and humanity in the coming years of his life.

He however urged Imolites to continue to support its party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the forthcoming general election both in the state and at the federal level to ensure the enthronement of good governance which is the yawning and aspiration of every Nigerian.