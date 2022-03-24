At 57, Nwawuba, Eke, Onyeagocha, Emma Okewulonu, Ufomaduh, Obolobo, Ex TC Chairs, Commissioners, Nwebo, Chilaka, Anyanwu, Ibekwe, Rejoice With Ihedioha

For the House hold of His Excellency, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, a former Governor of Imo State, it is celebration galore as the former Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives clocks 57 years on Earth.

Political and Business Associates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Big Man have taken over the Media Spaces to express their love and respect for the man who within seven months he lead Imo State, left indelible marks that surprised Bookmakers till date.

Former Commissioners, other Appointees, Aides and Council Bosses during the period Ihedioha was in charge of Imo State have poured out their hearts for the man they described as “An Administrator Par excellence, a quintessential and Charismatic Leader” according Hon Henry Nwawuba, member House of Reps for Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency.

The former Secretary to Imo State Government, Hon Uche Onyeagocha has this to say of the man.

“The world saw a manifest trend in him and how he galvanized Imo State to a higher pedestal of excellence and was a shining example of service delivery of good governance”.

Also joining in the eulogy was Hon Bede Eke, Federal House member for Ngor Okpala/Aboh Mbaise Constituency.

Bede Eke who represents Ihedioha in Abuja Federal House said, “Since he left office, Imo State has been groping in the dark. It shows you the pedigree he brought to the position, which has now departed Governance in the State.”

The former Council Chairmen who worked under Ihedioha said that Imo LGAs have collapsed, which is part of the hostility in the State, as many able bodied youths are roaming about without jobs.

According to Hon Ken Akunnakwe, former Oru West LGA Chairman, “You can see that nothing is going on in Imo LGAs, now taken over by grasses, unlike when Ihedioha was there and LGAs were executing heavy projects like stadia and state-of-the-art Secretariats”.

The former Commissioners said of Ihedioha, “Your Visionary Leadership, Commitment to Good Governance, and Rule of Law continue to remain an undimmed beacon of hope and inspiration to the good people of Imo State”.

A former National Officer of PDP, Chief Henry Ekpe described Ihedioha as “an enigma to his detractors, with a heart of a Dove for his followers but a Warrior in the political Field”.

Ihedioha clocked fifty seven (57) years today, and has been a success story as his life is trailed by gallant achievements that even put his enemies on their toes.