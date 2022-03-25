APC Convention: Uzodinma’s Aide, Kingsley Ufere Rejects Party’s Appointment .States Reasons

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Convention coming up in Abuja on Saturday, the party in Imo State is going through crisis following a latest development that is rocking the party in Imo State.

According to information available to Trumpeta Newspaper, one of the closest Allies cum Aide of Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has vehemently and openly rejected an appointment given to him by APC regarding the convention in Abuja.

Chief Kingsley Ufere, the Special Adviser to Imo State Governor on Environment and Solid Minerals, has rejected the office of an “Observer” from the APC, during the National Convention period.

In a release made public, by Ufere, he said that he rejects the position of an “Observer” to the National Convention because it alien and strange to him.

Ufere complained that it was not fair for his Local Government, Ideato North LGA, to deny him the position of a Delegate only to present him with the office of a ceremonial position as an “Observer”, when he is a foundation member of APC.

In the release signed personally by Ufere, he said that “I wish to use this small piece to reject in its entirety this appointment or nomination as “Observer” to our Great party’s National Convention, the APC”.

He maintained that apart from being a foundation member of APC, he had served the party in various capacities in Cross River, Abuja and Edo State at the beginning of the party.

Chief Ufere expressed dissatisfaction with the development of denying him the slot of a Delegate to the National Convention as it does not do well with reward system for those who have labored hard for the party since its inception.

Trumpeta learnt that Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe, who had been a member of Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, but recently joined APC, was the fellow who took over the position that would have went for Kingsley Ufere, as both men are from Arondizuogu, in Ideato North LGA, Imo State.