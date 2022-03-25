Imo Deserted, As APC Stakeholders Empty Into Abuja For Convention

Imo State, especially the State capital appears to be empty following the absence of political makers who have moved to Abuja to observe the national convention of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC holding this weekend.

Our reporter who moved round noticed that worst affected is Government House, Owerri where the usual flow of traffic to and fro has reduced drastically while official Government plate number vehicles also decreased on the roads.

It was learnt that apart from the governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma and his Deputy, Prof Placid Njoku scheduled to be in Abuja as statutory delegates, all the 21 state lawmakers of the APC and their delegates have already jetted into Abuja.

The list of both statutory and three-man-delegate for each LGA include strong members of the APC from the State.

Despite the tussle over who is in charge of the soul of the party in the state, the recent movement of major political makers of camp Hope extraction into Abuja following the convention list made available to Trumpeta suggests that Governor Uzodinma’s faction is holding sway except something extraordinary happens at the convention this Saturday.

This paper however, also learnt that members of the other faction of the party in the state especially those loyal to the former Governor, Sen Rochas Okorocha and Sen Ifeanyi Araraume were not left out in the Owerri exudos into Abuja as reports indicate that they were also sighted making frantic efforts to book their tickets for the trip to Abuja.

It is however left to be ascertained whether Okorocha’s men would be allowed access to the convention ground in Abuja.