Imo Ministries In Trouble Over Diversion of IGR

By Okey Alozie

Imo State Government will soon punish Ministries alleged to have involved in diverting its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Most Ministries as we gathered have refused to adhere to Treasury Single Account system TSA which was designed to reduce fraud as well as block all the financial loopholes.

Information available to our newsdesk revealed that the State Lawmakers have raised eyesbrow on these alleged IGR diversion by some Ministries and Establishments in Imo.

Speaking with newsmen recently in Owerri, Hon Kanayo Onyemachi revealed that what the House Committee on IGR discovered in the course of its investigations is mind-bugging, pointing out that sooner than later the culprits and their agents will be made open up.

It has been discovered that big sum of money recovered in the name IGR is being pocketed by individuals instead of going into Government Account.

The Heads of Departments of various ministries will soon appear before a Panel that will be set up for fact findings as we were told.

Those found guilty in partaking in the diversion, it was said, will definitely lose their jobs and at the same time be prosecuted by government.

Right now, there is serious panic at the State Secretariat complex located along Port Harcourt road Owerri over the issue and a visit to the various offices showed that some workers are on the run since they got information that their Ministries and offices would be probed.

In a related development, the workers staff bus is said to have been withdrawn by the State Government due do scarcity of fuel.

For more than two weeks now the staff buses numbering over 30 are not physically seen at the State Secretariat Owerri to carry workers. The workers are crying that they spend a lot in transportation.