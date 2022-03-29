IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order Cripples Imo .Schools, Banks, Offices Shut

The Imo State Capital, Owerri was yesterday deserted, as residents complied with the Sit-At-Home order by proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB.

That of yesterday, was different from other Mondays when people go about their businesses.

However, on Monday Banks, Business Centres, Schools and Government Offices were closed, as most of the major streets were deserted.

Our Reporters who moved round the State said that the situation was clearly different from previous Mondays, as that of yesterday was a different case.

Trumpeta observed that vehicles were not leaving Imo for other neigbouring States, while no vehicles arrived the State from others.

Sources said that the residents and other citizens may have been scared with various stories circulating that Hoodlums will attack innocent citizens engaged in their private and lawful businesses to enforce the sit-at-home order.

Meanwhile, Imo State Government had directed that Civil Servants must be in office on Mondays, as the sit-at-home thing was adversely affecting the economy of the State.

However, most of the schools that opened later sent their students home, and shut the gates.

Banks did not even dare to open at all, just as POS operators. Transporters refused to ply their vehicles, just as the roads were empty.

However, Economists have suggested that the frequent sit-at-homes which cause a spiral damage to the entire socioeconomic sector of Imo State is not healthy to the growth of Imo Economy.

“Imo State and Southeast lose Billions of Naira any day there is sit-at-home” Trumpeta was told.