APC National Convention: Uzodinma Disappoints Associates .Picks Ijeomah Arodiogbu Chairman South East .Imo Misses In National Working Committee NWC

Even though the much expected National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC has come and gone, quietness, calm and mum have trailed the exercise in Imo State.

The members of APC in the State have remained shocked and disappointed, as the Leader of the party in the State, Gov Hope Uzodinma foisted a “strange Name”, Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu as the new Nation Vice Chairman, Southeast, otherwise, the Chairman of APC in the Southeast States of Ebonyi, Abia, Imo, Anambra and Enugu.

Trumpeta learnt that Gov Uzodinma’s arch followers and Allies in the State are bemused how they were left out by the Governor, who rather went outside the original political family to pick Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu, whose name sounds strange in Imo political Environment.

Apart from that, politicians from Imo State of APC extraction are still bewildered how Imo State that has a sitting APC Governor could not attract a big position in the National Working Committee NWC of APC, instead the office of National Deputy National Chairman went to Enugu State that has no APC sitting Governor.

That of Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu threw confusion into the Uzodinma political camp, as his close Associates and Allies are highly disappointed that the Governor went and chose a man who is not much known in Imo political circle to head the Southeast APC.

Although sources told Trumpeta that Arodiogbu has been a close business Associate of Governor Uzodinma, but they argument is that there are enough trusted political Allies of Gov Uzodinma, who know all his political footsteps, than abandoning his already existing political family for a “strange Name”.

Sources said that the latest action by Governor Uzodinma in choosing Arodiogbu ahead his other political Aides and Allies, is a complete confirmation that Uzodinma is fed up with his CampHope followers in Imo State, which even led to his sacking most of them from his cabinet.

Apart from the story that Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu works at the APC Zonal Secretariat in Enugu, not much is known of the man politically in Imo State.

He is said to hail from Arondizuogu, in Ideato North LGA, where Uzodinma even have trusted and committed Allies.

The emergence of Arodiogbu, sources said, was the reason for the “calm” in Imo State APC since after Saturday the convention ended.

Many political pundits who spoke to our Reporter said that the latest development may cause trouble within Uzodinma’s political camp as many of the followers will now re-evaluate their situations in the hands of Uzodinma.

“Something may be wrong within the Uzodinma political family, which most of us outside may not know.

First, he sacked most of those seen as his trusted Allies from his Cabinet. Now another opportunity has called for the Governor to remember one of them at the National level, yet he shunned them.

Therefore, he is done with them” a high source in APC confided in Trumpeta.

Political observers have been wondering why Uzodinma choose Arodiogbu high and above some of his die hard followers like Bar Kingsley Ononuju, Bar Enyinna Onuegbu, Chief Kingsley Ufere, Rt Hon Nana Opiah, Dr Iyke Njoku, Chief Canice Moore Nwachukwu, and others.

Meanwhile, it has remained questionable, how Imo State could not clinch any of the Big offices of the National Working Committee, NWC, with Governor Hope Uzodinma said to be one of the Governors that make things happen in APC in Nigeria.