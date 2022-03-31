APC Convention: Adamu Officially Takes Over From Buni

Abdullahi Adamu on Wednesday officially took over as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The serving Senator, a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, is a former Governor of Nasarawa State.

On Wednesday, he received the mantle of leadership from the former Chairman, Mai Buni, at the party’s headquarters.

The Governor of Yobe State led the National Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee since 2020.

Adamu emerged as chairman at the APC Convention which was held at the Eagle Square in Abuja last Saturday.

More than 70 others were also confirmed as the new members of the National Working Committee (NWC).