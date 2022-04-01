Daddy Hezekiah Condemns Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack

By Innocent Osuoha.

The Founder and Leader of Living Christ Mission Incorporated, His Grace, The Most Rev. Prof. Daddy Hezekiah (MFR) has condemned the recent train attack by bandits along the Abuja- Kaduna axis describing it as an attack to many.

He spoke at a service at Onitsha while admonishing his congregation.

Daddy Hezekiah lamented that about nine people died while several were kidnapped in that attack and wondered what other transportation means in Nigeria that is safe if people can be callous enough to attack the train.

The Cleric expressed dismay that the transport Minister, Police IG, Aviation Minister shunned the invitation of the House of Representatives where supposedly a way forward was to be charted.

On the state of the nation, Daddy Hezekiah condemned the too many check points mounted along Owerri/Onitsha road coupled with extortion adding that the operators of the road blocks apart from delaying commuters were adding provocation to an already deteriorated situation.

He enjoined Christians to remain steadifast in prayers warning that God would not spare any persons or groups whose activities are detrimental to the well being of the children of God.

On the recent strike which has almost grounded education in the country, Daddy Hezekiah who is the Founder of the Hezekiah University, Nkwerre, appealed to all the gladiators in that sector to meet at the round table with a view to finding a lasting solution to the issue.

Turning to the Parents, the Man of God advised parents to meaningfully engage their children during this strike period so they don’t engage in negative activities.