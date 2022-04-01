Plot To Suspend Imo PDP House Member Over Ihedioha Thickens •Speaker Raises Committee

By Onyekachi Eze

The continued stay of Hon Solomon Anukam of the People’s Democratic Party, member representing Owerri Municipal in the Imo State House of Assembly is shaky as he faces an adhoc committee raised by the Speaker, Rt Hon Kennedy Ibeh to try him.

Anukam’s present travails may not be unconnected to comments he has been accused to have made concerning Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha who ruled the State briefly before removal.

Trumpeta learnt that if the House leadership is not restrained, the member for Owerri Municipal State Constituency, Hon Solomon Chinedu Anukam may join the league of suspended members.

Already, six of the members of the 9th House are serving suspension handed over by the House.

Barely six months the house ushered in a new leadership, under Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh, no fewer than six constituencies have been operating without lawmakers speaking for them in the Hallowed Chambers.

Trumpeta learnt that part of the decisions reached by the House, at its yesterday’s plenary session was the setting up of a committee to investigate an allegation against the man for Owerri Municipal, Anukam.

Anukam had been accused by the House of disrespecting the office of the Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

From our findings, the Speaker while setting up an adhoc committee to find out the veracity of the claim explained that Anukam in one of his outings in Africa Independent Television, AIT, instead of acknowledging Uzodimma as Governor of Imo State, went all through attributing the ousted Imo Governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha as his Governor.

This development, this newspaper learnt got the ire of the lawmakers of the APC caucus, who queried why an elected lawmaker, although of the PDP could give accolade to a former governor, instead of the incumbent.

According to reliable sources, the act is regarded as an affront to Uzodimma.

To that effect, Hon Dominic Ezerioha, member representing Oru West was appointed to head the investigation committee to find out if truly Anukam did what he was accused of.

Ezerioha led committee was given till April 7, 2022 to report back to the House his findings for duly legislative actions.

It would be recalled that in the present dispensation, PDP which is in the minority caucus has only six lawmakers; Anyadike Nwosu, Frank Ugboma, Philip Ejiogu, Solomon Anukam, Paschal Okolie, and Okey Onyekanma.

Other twenty-one of them belonged to the Majority caucus of the PDP.

Even though no decision had been so far taken by the House, Anukam’s case may not be a difference, judging from antecedents set by the present 9th Imo House.