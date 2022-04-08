2023 Election Primaries: Uncertainty In Imo APC Over Consensus Candidate Option As Party Releases Guideline

As the All Progressive Congress, APC releases her guidelines for the 2023 general elections from its Abuja National Office, Aspirants in Imo State still feel less concerned.

Reason? Trumpeta learnt that the only clearing House for whoever will run for any elective position in Imo APC, is the Leader of the party in the State, Governor Hope Uzodinma.

However APC has released the time table for intending Aspirants.

According to a release from APC National Executive Committee, NEC, the primaries for House of Assembly is May 17, 2022, the House of Representatives is May 19, 2022, Senate is May 21, 2022, Governorship is billed for May 24, 2022, while the primaries for the Presidency comes May 30, 2022.

The party has also fixed amounts for forms for each category of elections. House of Assembly, N 2m, House of Reps N 5m, Senate N 10m while Governorship goes for N 30m.

Meanwhile, Imo APC members are still waiting for signal to purchase forms as only those who got the go ahead from the “Top” will pick the forms and assumed chosen, based on consensus.

This situation has created uncertainty for APC Aspirants who do not want to offend the powers that be by obtaining Form without getting signal from the “Power Base”.

Except something new happens, the dull moment, and confusion among Imo APC Aspirants will continue until the final order comes from the “LEADER”.