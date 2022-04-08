Ahead Party Primaries: Crisis Brews In Imo PDP Over Delegate List

The peace of the graveyard reigning in the Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party is about to be shattered following the seeming battle among political leaders within the party for who produces lists of delegates for the primaries to elect candidates of the party ahead 2023 election.

Going by the programs of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, conduct of party primaries for the 2023 elections by the parties will hold before the end of May 2022. Based on this parties have started making arrangements for the conduct of primaries with the compilation of the names of would be delegates. Apart from statutory delegates, PDP would have three delegates per ward to make up the full delegate lists entitled to vote during the primaries. Already, candidates have started purchasing nomination forms for various offices.

Trumpeta learnt that crisis is already coming up with politicians from different divides of the party working behind the scene to have their favorites make the list.

Already, the matter has become a big issue among the leaders of the party on how to raise the names of the delegates from the wards. In most cases, instead of a ward congress to elect delegates, allies to most of the leaders are handpicked to operate as three-man delegate of the wards.

Some of the leaders are battling to ensure the list to be provided have some of their allies and followers included. Trumpeta learnt that in each of the LGAs in the State most of the leaders are not in agreement with each other to produce a concensus list of the delegates.