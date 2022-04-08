Imo Assembly Staff Escapes Death In The Hands of Speaker’s Aides

. It’s a Non Issue, Says Kennedy Ibe’s Media

By Onyekachi Eze

What appears to be a new wave of reign of terror is trying to rear up its ugly head in the Imo State House of Assembly considering what transpired in the Assembly complex on Wednesday, 6th April 2022.

From what Trumpeta gathered based on eye witnesses account, a staff of the state legislature, Mr Williams Onuoha escape death by whiskers from the hands of some security aides attached to the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Kennedy Chidozie Ibeh, who not only brutalized their victim but almost kicked him to death.

Onuoha who is a chamber staff of the Imo Assembly was said to have incurred the wrath of a senior security aide to the Speaker, (names withheld) when he advised him not to use his phone play music inside the chamber.

Trumpeta learnt that the security detail while fondling with his phone played music inside the chamber which attracted the attention of chamber workers prompting the attacked Onuoha to call the security operative to order.

It was further learnt that the security aide who was uncomfortable with the action of the chamber staff attempted disrupting the operations of the House worker inside the chamber before the close of work.

Trumpeta was informed that when the chamber staff wanted to take a leave from the complex, the security aide was accused to have used a vehicle after moblising two of his boys and attempted abduction of the Onuoha which forced him to run away for safety.

But in the process of running away having sensed danger that there was plan to abduct him, two of the suspected security operatives went in hot pursuit of the chamber staff, tripped him down and later kicked him to crash on the floor. He was severally kicked leading to various degrees of injuries before he was left off the hook.

Our correspondent who got wind of the incident confirmed the attack on the chamber worker. Staffers of the Imo Assembly who witnessed the incident further disclosed that their colleague escaped death by hairs breath and already on treatment schedule in a hospital. As at today the battered staff has gone for scan to ascertain level of injury.

Efforts to speak to the media aide of Speaker Ibe on the matter was unsuccessful as network couldn’t allow exchange of words. But in a message he sent to one of the editorial Chiefs as reaction, the Ibe’s Chief Press Secretary, Ifeanyi Onyekachi dismissed the development adding that nothing like that occurred in the House on Wednesday. The Speaker’s media aide only opined “the fact is that there was a misunderstanding between one of the aides of the Speaker and a staff of the assembly. The issue was amicably resolved”.