Fresh Fears In Imo PDP Over Araraume

. As Son Picks Party’s Senatorial Form

Tunji Adedeji

Fresh fears are unsettling the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State Chapter as the Son of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume purchased the Peoples Democratic Party nomination and expression of interest forms for the Imo North Senatorial district contest scheduled for May 14.

Trumpeta gathered that the moves by Ifeanyi Araraume Junior, a former commissioner for commerce and industry in Imo state, has temporarily sent shivers down the spines of PDP members in the state, especially those of Okigwe zone.

There have been unconfirmed reports that Senator Araraume alongside the political camp of the former governor may join PDP following the manner the affairs of APC are being run by the followers of Governor Hope Uzodinma in Imo State. Apart from losing APC Senate ticket bye-election two years ago, a board chairman of NNPC giving to him was later stopped. Feelers were rife that based on the maltreatment he would be on his way to PDP.

What further heightened the movement of Araraume to PDP was the defection of the son, Ifeanyi Araraume (Jnr).

Recall that the ex commissioner had in March defected to the PDP from the All Progressives Congress and while the older Araraume remained in the broom party.

Even as Araraume senior appeared in Abuja during the APC convention in Abuja, speculation has it that the son coming into PDP may herald his entrance into the party to run for the senate of the party, his son has already picked the ticket.

Concern is raised that Araraume Jnr may end up giving his father the Senatorial form like what happened when former Governor Rochas Okorocha’s was handed over the gubernatorial ticket of 2015 APC by Chief Uche Nwosu while Okorocha went for Presidency, Nwosu was the governorship he handed over to the father in law.

He said some aspirants may even dump their ambitions and gave their support to Senator Ifeanyi Araraume despite the fact that he is yet to declare interest or defect to PDP because if his popularity in the zone.

Trumpeta further learnt that aspirants of PDP wanting to run for the senate are disturbed about Araraume over change of party form from son to father when time for primaries is set.

Known for political prowess in Imo politics, Araraume parades a formidable political organization, financial muscle and reach out to win primaries, hence aspirants of Okigwe zone are scared stiff over the form picked by the son.