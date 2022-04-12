Mass Resignation Looms In Uzodinma’s Govt Over Election

Indications are that mass resignation of appointees is about to hit the Imo State Government led by Senator Hope Uzodinma

According to information available to Trumpeta, over seventy percent (70%) of those that make up the Cabinet of Governor Hope Uzodinma have given indication to resign their posts and pursued elective positions in the 2023 general election.

Those expected to be involved are Commissioners, Special Advisers, Chairmen and members of Board of Parastatals, Senior Special Assistants and other Government Appointees interested in contesting elective positions.

Trumpeta learnt that the said appointees are resigning to comply with the recent Electoral Act which stipulates how many days appointees must leave their offices to contest for elections.

However, Trumpeta learnt that some of the Uzodinma Aides may resign to join other political parties other than the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

Sources told this Newspaper that the reason given by some of these appointees to dump their former party and their Principal is lack of internal democracy in APC, and the shoddy manner Uzodinma has treated most of them since he assumed office as Governor.

Trumpeta was informed that some of the Appointees may resign to join PDP, APGA and other political parties where they believe they may have the chances to pick tickets and run for elections in 2023.

One of the Appointees who confided in Trumpeta said that both APC and Uzodinma have not treated them good, as the masses may think they are benefiting in being Government Appointees when their conditions are worse than before.

They are also worried that Uzodinma, who now has the power of the “Clearing House” for Aspirants in Imo APC, may not prefare them as he has shown that he now makes do with new friends than the old followers that fought with him in 2019 election.

“It is better we resign now and seek for better option, as things have not been rosy with us (Appointees) as most Imo people believe” one of the Commissioners told Trumpeta.

“We are confused (Uzodinma’s former Followers) as our Leader has since picked new friends and followers and dumped us. Uptil now, we are still asking ourselves what we did to Gov Hope Uzodinma to deserve this kind of treatment, where he is now choosing strange faces above his old followers” Trumpeta was told by a CampHope Chieftain.