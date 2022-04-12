Sale of Employment Forms In Imo Civil Service Hits Rock, Applicants Seek Refund

By Okey Alozie

The sale of employment forms as advertized by the State Civil Service Commission is said to be generating ripples for more than two weeks now as many of the applicants who have paid for it but are yet to be given the employment which they applied for.

Information revealed that a good number of youths who paid for the employment forms as directed are now at crossroads.

The aggrieved applicants according to Trumpeta account have been coming daily at the state secretariat for clarification but no one is ready to talk to them on this issue.

Moreover, the bank which was used for payment has been directed to stop selling the employment forms for now.

Our source revealed that the State Civil Service Commission already has handled the issue of the recruitment of law officers and that of Agriculture.

Presently, there is plan to recruit accounting officers for the ministry of Finance and based on that, the employment forms were advertised for qualified applicants to purchase and apply without delay.

Along the line, trouble erupted as Trumpeta was told by a reliable source, the sale of the employment forms was put to a stop.

Those who paid for the form are now raising the alarm about fraud, asking for their refund of money.

Further information revealed that over 500 youths paid N1000 each to buy the employment forms.

Our reporter gathered that the Accountant General and the Office of State Civil Service Commission headed by Hon Lady Juli Onyeukwu are under serious pressure to make a refund to those who paid their money.