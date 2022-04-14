Owerri Zone Senate: Maduka Meets Mbaise Journalists, Good Representation

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

Following his zeal, passion to represent Owerri zone (Imo East Senatorial District) come next general elections in the country, Sir Basil Maduka has come up with the ambition to run for the position come 2023.

Speaking to a collection of Federation of Mbaise Media Professionals (FMMP)in Owerri the Imo State capital, the senatorial aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said that he came to restore Owerri zone back from state of youths unemployment and to create Jobs among other issues affecting the zone for the past few years.

He promised that if given the mandate to fly the flag of PDP in the next election, he would use his contact to attract development that will stand the test of time in Owerri zone and Imo state in general.

“I know what it means to be a senator by making motions, laws and Bills that will project the welfare of Owerri zone, but beyond that I will use my contact and connections to make sure that Owerri zone is lifted beyond it present state”, Maduka assured.

He further stated that his ambition has nothing to do with any individual or group of people, rather he has come to change the narrative of the old way to do things in the state. He rather said he wants to attract factory and companies that will take youths out of the streets.

Before venturing into partisan politics, Maduka was a Banker who came close to becoming a manager, before he ventured into Oil and Gas business. He has also worked in public and private sectors, and is now the CEO of Virgin Group of Companies with branches nationwide parading more than 100 staff under his payroll.

From what he revealed, Sir Maduka has already acquired his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to run for the senatorial seat. He is the son of the soil who hails from Akpodim in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

The oil and Gas business man also served in the Police Service Commission and joined PDP since 2006/2007. He has been a financial member of the party till date.

He noted that he has the ambition to contribute his quota in the scheme of things in Imo, Debunking the malicious write-ups coming from some persons to discredit his person. He used the opportunity to clear every insinuation that he was brought and sponsored by any person or group of persons.

Sir Madaka restated his disappointment over some elements who do not have the interest of Owerri zone at heart as he said that he is coming to pilot the affairs and welfare of his people if given the opportunity to serve.

He also noted that since 1999 till date no person from Ezinihitte and Ahaizu Mbaise has become a senator in Imo State as he inquired that it will be of great importance to give them the opportunity to serve for equity, Peace and Justice.