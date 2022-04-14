2023: Imo APC Aspirants Seek Uzodinma’s Support Ahead Consensus Arrangement

Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma appears to be the sought after person in the state chapter of the APC if reports reaching Trumpeta are anything to be taken serious.

Since the issue of adoption of consensus candidate option cropped up in the APC ahead selection of party candidates for 2023 election, aspirants seeking to book tickets to run for elective positions have started changing approach to the contest.

Findings available to Trumpeta have it that in view of the tipped consensus arrangement, the aspirants are now seeking the face of Uzoimma for survival.

APC had adopted consensus approach in selection of national officers. Before the national convention in Abuja, party leaders from the zones had done a home work to produce persons for each position allocated to them. There are fears that as 2023 election approaches, there might not be contest for primaries as the same pattern practiced during the convention shall be replicated.

The consensus approach is already gaining prominence as groups in the party have also urged Uzodinma who is the party leader in the state to adopt the consensus formula.

Trumpeta also recalls that during the ward, LGA, state congresses, what was observed in Imo was a consensus arrangement pioneered by the governor where through voice votes, officers of the party at all levels emerge.

With a repeat of the consensus arrangement likely to be adopted for the primaries of the party coming up next month, those interested in one position are working the way of the governor.

The pattern adopted by the aspirants to seek Uzodinma’s face is through regular visits to Government House, Owerri, to identify with the governor and his programs.

Also, commending the governor for his good works through the media is another pattern adopted by the aspirants to gain favour. A look at major Owerri based print and electronic outfits shows that those seeking attention of Uzodinma to back up ambition to run for elective position have been praising him. Same pattern is adopted in the national dailies and social media.

A particular House of Reps member itching for another term for 2023 have turned to Uzodinma’s praise singer in the media. The lawmaker who is eager to receive the governor’s endorsement for a third term has been using the media to attract Government House, support to his ambition.

The newspaper reliably observed that some of the aspirants have been using their influential contacts outside the state, especially in Abuja to seek for support of the governor.