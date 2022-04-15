Triumphant Entry: DR ARODIOGBU Thanks Imo People For Support, Assures Uzodimma Of Loyalty

The newly elected APC national Vice Chairman, South East zone, Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu, has expressed his appreciation to the party stakeholders and members from Imo State over what he described as their unanimous support to the Leader of the Party in the State, and Executive Governor of the State, Senator Hope Uzodimma who played a major part in his emergence as the consensus candidate for the post of national vice chairman.

Dr Ijeomah spoke during the church service in his honor at the Government House Chapel, Owerri, last Sunday, which could be described as his “TRIUMPHANT ENTRY TO HIS FATHERLAND “, given the array of dignitaries who graced the thanksgiving service and luncheon.

He reiterated his loyalty to the Governor and promised to make both him and all Imo people proud in his resolve to rebrand the Party for greater exploits in the South East. Dr Arodiogbu enthused that he was in a hurry to expand the territory of APC in the South East, by ensuring that the two States adjudged by Nigerians to be the most backward in Nigeria (Abia and Enugu), were annexed by APC in the forthcoming elections.

He praised the unprecedented infrastructure revolution going on in the two APC States of Ebonyi and Imo, saying, he prays for the insecurity in the South East to go away, so that God sent leaders like Governor Uzodimma can fully unleash the type of genuine and selfless human and environmental development which he has vowed countless times to actualize.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the State Governor and leader of the APC in the South East, Senator Hope Uzodimma, recommitted to his resolve to deepen the presence of the APC in the South East and used the occasion to thank God, as well as genuine party members for the successful convention recently held in Abuja.

Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu used the opportunity of the ceremony to present Certificates of Return to his fellow Executive members who were recently elected at the national convention too.