Uzodinma: Only APC, Not PDP Members Suffer Bandits Attack In Imo

In apparent bid to justify reasons why he has been blaming opposing political forces for the insecurity in Imo State, the governor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma has opined that those at the receiving end of the attack meted to people in the state are mostly members of his ruling APC as non of the PDP members have faced the troubles.

Speaking during a church service at his Omuma home town, Oru East, the governor stated this accusing fingers at the opposition.

Even as he is yet to name the sponsors, Uzodinma said that the killings in Orlu zone are more political than the report of involvement of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), describing what is going on as rather “the activities of the wicked politicians who are unrepentant and have continued to sponsor the killings of their fellow brothers.”

The Governor regretted that investigations have revealed that most people either killed and those whose homes were burnt were mostly members of the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that there is no record of any Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) person reported to have died or suffered loss of property as a result of the activities of the so-called bandits.

He therefore called on those behind the dastard act to repent quickly “before Government will come out in its full weight to go after them,” adding “the killing of innocent Imo people must stop henceforth.”

He told those aiming at removing him as the Governor of Imo State, using insecurity as a tool, to stop wasting their time because he is “ordained by God to be the Governor of Imo State.”