Danger Ahead As 2023 Election May Not Hold In Imo . Activities of Unknown Gunmen Worsen Insecurity, Threat To INEC

Going by recent developments and in view of the fact that activities of unknown gunmen are yet to abate in a reasonable part of Imo State, indications are high that next year’s election may not hold in the State.

Since last year April, group of unknown men struck in the State capital; Owerri by attacking the command headquarters and prison headquarters freeing suspects after wrecking havoc, persistent attacks on police formations and killings by the armed criminals have become part of the society. Another dimension has been added in to the disturbances with the gangsters attacking INEC personal and facilities.

Only last week, two officials of the electoral body was reportedly killed after the gunmen launched an attack at a PVC collection location at Amakohia ward of Ihitte/Uboma LGA of Imo State.

Trumpeta investigation has it that with the pace of the attacks which has become persistent including the recent killing of INEC staff, there are indications that the electoral body may not mobilize its staff to any part of the troubled areas in Imo State come 2023.

This newspaper reliably learnt that to save the lives of its staffers and ad-hoc workers that would be mobilized to work for next year’s election, INEC locations considered not to be safe.

Already, the commission has stopped all pre-election programs like registration and collection of PVC in some LGAs in state. Trumpeta was informed that areas like Orsu, Orlu and now Ihitte/Uboma, have been vacated by INEC staff who have stopped all pre-election programs holding across the country.

A source in INEC, Owerri source who preferred identity hidden further revealed that the commission is also considering stoppage of pre-election programs in other trouble areas like Oru East, Njaba, Isu, Obowo and Isiala Mbano LGAs of the State for the safety of the workers.

The source however revealed that if things continue this way, the entire state or some parts may not witness election to elective positions in 2023.

What further confirmed Trumpeta fear of possible no election come next year is the absence of functional police stations in some parts of Imo State. The absence of police formations following the destructions and burning of the police facilities in areas like Ehime Mbano, Okigwe, Onuimo, Njaba, Orlu, Orsu, Obowo, Ihitte Uboma, Nwangele, Isu, Orji and Other parts of the state places serious danger to organization of election.

Without functional police divisions to protect lives and property, conduct of elections in Imo State may not be feasible.

It would be recalled that after several promises of the conduct of LGA elections in the state by Governor Hope Uzodinma, the exercise was called off due to insecurity.

Citing activities of unknown gunmen, the state government blamed insecurity as reasons why the election has failed to hold.

Should the LGA elections become a mirage in Imo due to insecurity, the unknown gunmen menace may also stop INEC conduct of 2023 elections in Imo.