Two Imo Female Lawmakers Go To Battle Over 2023 House of Reps Seat

By Onyekachi Eze

It may be the battle for survival of the fittest between the only two female Lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly, Honorable Ngozi Obiefule, and Uju Onwudiwe of Isu and Njaba State Constituencies, respectively, over who would clinch the APC ticket for the House of Representatives in the forthcoming general elections.

The two are both ranking members of the House, and are currently serving the last lap of their second term in Imo legislature.

Both Obiefule and Onwudiwe got their first ticket to the House in 2015 under APC, during the Rochas Okorocha’s Rescue Mission administration.

In 2019, they were reelected under the Action Alliance, with the full support of the then Governor, whose son-in-law, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu was AAs Guber candidate.

Both were Okorocha’s die-hard loyalists, until the previous change of guard in Imo’s leadership under Senator Hope Uzodimma.

However, having served for two successive tenures, the quest for a third term may not be feasible, hence the ambition for a higher legislative position of the House of Representatives.

Honorable Ngozi Obiefule and Uju Onwudiwe hails from the largest Federal Constituency in Imo State, comprising Njaba/Nkwerre/Nwangele/Isu.

From the look of things, Trumpeta Newspaper learnt that the two agile Female Lawmakers have their eyes gazed on the Reps seat, currently occupied by former Imo Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ugonna Ozuruigbo.

Although none of them have openly declared to contest for the Federal Seat, their body language says it all.

Recently, Onwudiwe is said to have stepped up her political games by attending all occasions involving all the LGAs in the Federal Constituency.

Unlike before, it was only her state Constituency of Njaba that gets her fancy, but of late, the fair elegant Igolo Njaba is now visitor to the other three; Nkwerre, Nwangele, and Isu.

Same is applicable to her Isu counterpart, Obiefule, who is known as “Madam General”.

Considering the fact that having an eye for a third term might be considered as pursuing shadows, hence, she fixed her focus on the green chambers.

Since both left Okorocha’s camp for Uzodimma’s, they are leaving no stone unturned in getting the governor’s consent.

But, who would finally obtain Uzodimma’s favour and support remain a puzzle, currently.

This newspaper authoritatively gathered that for Njaba federal Constituency, the baton is likely going to shift from Nwangele to either Njaba or Isu, for equity sake.

Meanwhile, before middle of May 2022, all speculations would have been doused following INEC’s election guidelines.