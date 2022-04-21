Imo: PDP Alerts Buhari Of Uzodinma’s Plot To Eliminate Perceived Political Opponents .Says Unending Insecurity, Orlu Killings Affirm Failure Of 3R Govt

The Peoples Democratic Part, PDP, Imo state chapter have reacted to the recent security comments of the state Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma were he alleged that only APC chieftains are suffering the killings and attacks of the unknown gun men.

In a release made public by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Mazi Emenike Nmeregini

PDP said they had taken the matter to Mr President; “This party, strongly views as shocking, desperate and condemnable, the statement credited to Governor Uzodinma in his Easter message, where he wondered why bandits, killers, arsonists, terrorists and militants have not been attacking and wiping out opposition figures in Imo.

“By that reckless statement, Uzodinma confirms reports that his government has hatched wicked plots to commence systematic elimination of perceived political opponents, especially those who disagree with him.

“Governor Uzodinma’s open call for the elimination of members of opposition in the state, betrays his mindless, unconscionable intolerance and disdain for opposition’s constructive criticisms.

“We call on President Mohammed Buhari to note and order an immediate investigation of Governor Uzodinma’s latest outbursts and threats against innocent citizens of Imo State and do the needful.

“This party notes, also with dismay the inexcusable failure of the APC-led administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma to address the festering insecurity in the state. This situation gets worse and the carnage only increases. In the last few days, Orlu LGA and its environs have been on fire, with gory images and videos of killings and arson dominating the cyberspace.

“Even Easter celebration in most parts of Orlu, Orsu, Oru East and Oru West LGAs became a festival of sorrow and blood, as gunshots, deaths, fire and pandemonium reigned across the area. All of these point to a catastrophic failure of government. They are direct consequences of an inept and clueless leadership, one that has failed to deliver the basic duty of governance – security of lives and property.

“This party regrets that even in the face of these killings and mindless attacks on private holes and public institutions, Governor Uzodinma has never seen the urgency to properly diagnose the situation and set in motion an honest, sustainable programs aimed at permanently addressing the menace. He has regrettably, instead chosen to trivialize and grandstand over his bloated ego.

“Embattled Governor Uzodinma only, engages in cheap lies and propaganda, buck passing as his own solution to a situation that consumes hundreds of innocent lives, which he has the responsibility to tackle.

“He had set a date in January for the naming the so-called sponsors of the killings. And he has failed to do so. Rather continued to seek ways to frame his perceived political opponents and rope them into the orgy of violence.

“It is mind-boggling, and it smacks of mischief and deliberate attempt to eliminate his perceived political foes, that while the military in Imo has blamed another group for the Easter Sunday attacks in Orlu, Uzodinma has continued to say the opposition should be held responsible for the onslaughts.

“What could be more indicative of Uzodinma’s intellectual inadequacy to govern Imo than that, instead of arresting and prosecuting criminals who kill innocent citizens, he chooses to toy with the monsters, romanticize the unfortunate killings and politicize the situation. He also places no premium on the lives of Imo people, the same people he pretends to govern.

“While commiserating with all those who have been affected by these killings, maiming and arson in Imo state, we task security agencies on professionalism, and enjoin citizens to be prayerful and vigilant at this avoidable, very trying period.

“Our party, feels the pulse of the people and the polity. The pathetic Imo situation, no gainsaying, is far from the vision of our founding fathers and that of our party.

“Together we Shall Rescue and Rebuild Imo, Nigeria.