2023: APC Fixes Presidential Nomination Form For N100m, Says No Consensus

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has fixed N 100 million for its Presidential nomination and expression of interest forms.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morgan, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Earlier, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the APC transferred its powers to the National Working Committee (NWC).

APC’s NEC transferred its power to NWC under the leadership of its National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu for the next 90 days.

National Secretary of APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore told the gathering that Senate President, Ahmed Lawan moved the motion and was seconded by Governor Nasir El-rufai.