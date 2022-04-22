Ada Owerri Declares Senatorial Ambition

As aspirants gear up for the 2023 election campaigns, Ada Owerri, Chief Betty Akeredolu has declared interest to run for the Owerri zone senatorial seat, under the All-Progressives Congress, APC.

Speaking recently at the Avu comprehensive primary school with members and party executives at the local government level, the first lady noted that titles conferred on her significantly prove that women are pivotal to the growth of the society.

She reeled her achievements as a gender activist, especially with initiatives she has championed to build the capacity, resilience, growth and development of the girlchild in Information and Communication Technology, Solar Installation and her continued fight against sexual and gender-based violence.

Chief Betty noted that, an educated woman is an empowered woman and can surmount any obstacle.

Taking a cue at the level of good road network and development in Ondo state, the first lady assured that she will replicate same in the zone, adding that where there is good road, massive development will be ushered in.

Recalling the Emeabiam/Eziobodo road project under the emergency intervention of the NDDC, she enjoined party faithful to build synergy with their leaders so as to lobby more dividends of democracy to the zone.

She pointed out that women issues are not sufficiently being mainstreamed into the governance process and as such, her representation will focus attention on maternal healthcare, curbing harmful widowhood practices, defending and improving the plights of widows in the zone.

Other areas she noted her focus will be on, was curbing youth restiveness, drug abuse and other social vices.

Chief Betty Akeredolu-Anyanwu assured party faithful of her capacity, knowledge and experience to bring these changes to bear through effective representation as a senator in the zone.