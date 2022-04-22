INEC Releases List of Political Parties Presidential Aspirants

As the nation gets set for the 2023 elections, the Independent Electoral Commission INEC has published names of political parties with their presidential aspirants.
According to the release made public by the electoral body, it is becoming clearer to Nigerians and the electorate the pretenders and the true contenders for the 2023 Presidential seat.
Below is list of the parties with their Presidential Aspirants;
“UPDATED Presidential Aspirants List
APC – 15
PDP – 15
ADC – 3
SDP – 3
PRP – 2
APGA – 1
Accord Party – 1
NNPP – 1
All Progressives Congress Aspirants
1. Alh. Yahaya Adoza Bello
2. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
2. Prof Yemi Osinbajo
4. Chief Rotimi Amaechi
5. Dr Chris Ngige
6. Ibinabo Joy Dokubo
7. Ihechukwu Dallas-Chima
8. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu
9. Engr Dave Umahi
10. Rev Moses Ayom
11. Senator Rochas Okorocha
12. Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim
13. Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda
14. Dr. Tunde Bakare
15. Mr. Tein Jack-Rich
Peoples Democratic Party Aspirants
1. Senator Bukola Saraki
2. Senator Anyim Pius Anyim
3. Mr. Peter Obi
4. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar
5. Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze
6. Mr Sam Ohuabunwa
7. Mrs. Olivia Diana Teriela
8. Mr. Dele Momodu
9. Mr. Ayo Fayose
10. Muhammed Hayatu-Deen
11. Senator Bala Mohammed
12. Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal
13. Mr. Udom Emmanuel
14. Mr. Nyesom Wike
15. Chief Charlie Ugwu
Africa Democratic Congress Aspirants
1 Prof Kingsley Moghalu
2. Mr. Chukwuka Monye
3. Dr. Mani Ibrahim
Social Democratic Party Aspirants
1. Mr. Adewole Adebajo
2. Cesnabmihilo Dorothy Nuhu-Aken’Ova
3. Mrs. Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi
Peoples Redemption Party Aspirants
1. Mrs. Patience Key
2. Chief Kola Abiola
APGA Aspirant
1. Mrs. Angela Johnson
Accord Party Aspirant
1. Professor Christopher Imunolen
New Nigeria Peoples Party Aspirant
1. Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso