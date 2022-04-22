INEC Releases List of Political Parties Presidential Aspirants

As the nation gets set for the 2023 elections, the Independent Electoral Commission INEC has published names of political parties with their presidential aspirants.

According to the release made public by the electoral body, it is becoming clearer to Nigerians and the electorate the pretenders and the true contenders for the 2023 Presidential seat.

Below is list of the parties with their Presidential Aspirants;

“UPDATED Presidential Aspirants List

APC – 15

PDP – 15

ADC – 3

SDP – 3

PRP – 2

APGA – 1

Accord Party – 1

NNPP – 1

All Progressives Congress Aspirants

1. Alh. Yahaya Adoza Bello

2. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

2. Prof Yemi Osinbajo

4. Chief Rotimi Amaechi

5. Dr Chris Ngige

6. Ibinabo Joy Dokubo

7. Ihechukwu Dallas-Chima

8. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

9. Engr Dave Umahi

10. Rev Moses Ayom

11. Senator Rochas Okorocha

12. Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim

13. Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda

14. Dr. Tunde Bakare

15. Mr. Tein Jack-Rich

Peoples Democratic Party Aspirants

1. Senator Bukola Saraki

2. Senator Anyim Pius Anyim

3. Mr. Peter Obi

4. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

5. Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze

6. Mr Sam Ohuabunwa

7. Mrs. Olivia Diana Teriela

8. Mr. Dele Momodu

9. Mr. Ayo Fayose

10. Muhammed Hayatu-Deen

11. Senator Bala Mohammed

12. Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal

13. Mr. Udom Emmanuel

14. Mr. Nyesom Wike

15. Chief Charlie Ugwu

Africa Democratic Congress Aspirants

1 Prof Kingsley Moghalu

2. Mr. Chukwuka Monye

3. Dr. Mani Ibrahim

Social Democratic Party Aspirants

1. Mr. Adewole Adebajo

2. Cesnabmihilo Dorothy Nuhu-Aken’Ova

3. Mrs. Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi

Peoples Redemption Party Aspirants

1. Mrs. Patience Key

2. Chief Kola Abiola

APGA Aspirant

1. Mrs. Angela Johnson

Accord Party Aspirant

1. Professor Christopher Imunolen

New Nigeria Peoples Party Aspirant

1. Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso