Gunmen Attack: Imolites Hit Hope Uzodinma On Comment .Want Governor To Be For All Imo People

The people of Imo State have descended on the Governor of the State, Senator Hope Uzodinma on his alleged recent comment concerning Insecurity in the State.

In a Radio programme on Hot FM Station in Owerri, called Peoples Assembly, a majority of the callers condemned the State Governor, Senator Uzodinma for saying that it was disturbing that most of those affected by the Unknown Gunmen attacks in the State are of the ruling party All Progressive Congress, APC.

This Newspaper learnt that the Governor was quoted to have made the statement in a church during his goodwill message to Imo Citizens in the season of Easter celebration.

Commentators wondered why a Chief Security Officer of the State could make such a comment they described as inciting, pointing out that Governor Uzodinma is the Leader of all Imo populace devoid of any particular political party they may belong to.

They Callers agreed in unison that Governor Uzodinma through the “Partisan Comment” has admitted being overwhelmed by the Insecurity in the State, and now looking for escape goats, instead of assuring all Imo citizens of their safety, and improvement on security in the State.

One of the Callers, Bar Kessinger Ikoku wondered how the Governor knew that those attacked by the Unknown Gunmen are only of APC, saying that what it meant is for the Hoodlums to now direct their weapons on other opposition Party members.

Ikoku who is Imo PDP Youth Leader advised that Governor Uzodinma should change his style of fighting insecurity in the State by not taking sides, and visit even victims of the attacks, and not only families of security men who lost their lives in the fight.

Also speaking, a known Activist, Comrade Noki Ebikam advised Governor Uzodinma to organize a Stakeholders Meeting that will cut across party lines, and seek final solution to the insecurity in Imo State.

It would be recalled that the last Easter celebration made it a year some Hoodlums stormed Imo Prison and State Police Headquarter all located in Owerri, and released scores of Prisoners and including those awaiting trial.

Since then, Imo State has not known peace, as Imo Government has continuously blamed politicians as those behind the unrest in the State.

However, the situation has been extensively curbed, with Orlu Zone now the major centre of mayhem and chaos in Imo State, while Okigwe and Owerri Zones have relative peace, with occasional attacks by the Unknown Gunmen.

In his Easter Goodwill, Governor Hope Uzodinma called Imo citizens to eschew violence and appealed for peace to reign in the State for the populace to enjoy the dividends his administration is bringing to the State.

However, his alleged comment that the Unknown Gunmen are attacking a certain political party members rankled Imo people who posited that such comment ought not to have come from the State Chief Executive and Chief Security Officer, who is the father of all Imo Citizens, devoid of political leanings, since those attacked by the criminals are all Imo people whether in the ruling party or otherwise.