Just Peace Foundation pays WAEC fees for Students in Isiala Mbano

An international non governmental charity organization, JustPeace Foundation has put smiles on the faces of indigents students by paying for WAEC fees of students of Eziama Model Secondary school in Isiala Mbano Local Government area of Imo State.

Speaking during the presentation of the registration fees to the indigents students at Eziama Model Secondary school, Chief Barr. Obinna Egwom who represented the president of the JustPeace Foundation, Lolo Mrs. Peace Kelechi Aguguo, admonished the students to study hard in order to be responsible in the society.

He advised them to be serious with their studies, maintaining that education is the bedrock of the society.

According to him, ” For any student to be reckoned in the society, that students must have distinguished himself/ herself academically, socially, morally and otherwise”.

He expressed his optimism that the founder and president of JustPeace Foundation, Lolo Mrs Aguguo, whose husband, Rev. Dr. Justin Chimezie Aguguo, the General Overseer of His Royal Highness Church of God Int’l Baltimore Maryland USA is committed to providing students of Eziama Model Secondary school and others enabling environment for them to excel in life.

Chief Egwom who attracted and facilitated the registration of the WAEC fees to the students cautioned them against acts and social vices capable of engendering their development in Life.

He said that the founder and president of the foundation has provided the students the ladder to climb, saying that they must put away activities that can hamper their progress in life.

“You must use this opportunity presented by JustPeace Foundation to take your education to the next level”. Chief Barr. Obinna Egwom submitted.