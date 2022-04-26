2023 Owerri Fed Seat: I Will Set Yardstick In The National Assembly. Umuezurike

An astute and grassroot contender for the house of representatives of Owerri Federal Constituency in the 2023 general elections have stated emphatically that he will set a benchmark if elected into the house of representatives come 2023.

Hon Chief Barr Tony Umezurike made this declaration on Sunday 24th April 2023 while addressing stakeholders, party leaders, ward chairmen and secretaries of Owerri North local government chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his words, Barr Umezurike said that the essence of the special interaction is to notify the stakeholders and leaders of the flowing aspiration to change the narrative of representation of Owerri Municipal / Owerri West / Owerri North federal constituency from its lackluster representation to a pragmatic, eloquent and robust representation of the dream of the people of Owerri Federal Constituency.

Barr Umezurike noted that the business of representation is not for new entrants or neophytes stating that Owerri Federal Constituency needs to send an experienced representative who possess the prerequisites, qualities, prowess and academic qualifications to offer the best representation to the people noting that he is the best bet in all ramifications as a lawyer, political scientist and experienced politician.

The former commissioner opined that the business of law making stands upon three tripod; Legislation, oversight function and constituency projects pointing out that his wealth of experience in his career and politics qualifies him most for what the constituency deserves as a representative.

He added that he has come to set a pace noting regrettably that the custodians of the holy shrine have camouflaged the dividends of democracy and benefits realized from the national assembly adding that he will expose and unmask the masquerade for all to see and return the dividends of democracy to the people.

The former Owerri North local government sole administrator stated that “though it is not a crime for any other person to have an ambition, we should not make mistake of sending the wrong person noting that he is a square peg that should be put in a square hole pointing out that Owerri Federal Constituency should not put her representation under jeopardy on the altar of any sentiment.

The Amakohia Owerri North born legal luminary stated that Owerri Federal Constituency needs a political mathematician with the charisma and sagacity who understands the structural architecture of the state in other to improve on the works of Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Chief Umezurike affirmed that he is in the race to provide a therapy to solve the myriad of challenges confronting Owerri Federal Constituency in particular and the state at large stressing that the representation of the people is not a family affair hence, his utmost priority of delivering the great expectations of the people.

Barr Umezurike asserted that the politics of Owerri Federal Constituency should be issue based while appealing to aspirants not to malign one another as he enjoined all aggrieved members to sheath their sword in the interest and electoral victory of the party come 2023 pointing out that his aspiration will further unite and restore peace in the constituency.

He however appealed to anyone whom he offended knowingly or unknowingly, deliberately or indeliberate to forgive him stating that to err is human and to forgive is divine.

In his speech, the chairman of ward chairmen Mr Chiaka Dikeocha stated that an omelet cannot be made without breaking an egg stating the resolve of ward chairmen to support Barr Umezurike’s aspiration to ensure the political development and integration of the federal constituency into the national mainstream politics.

In his words, Hon Lady Chidimma Oparaocha stated that Barr Umezurike will excel with God on his side.

The S.S.A to the governor and chairperson of Owerri North women president generals stated that Barr Umezurike is a very disciplined man that should not be judged from afar.

In his comments, Mr Erick Ebuzo described Barr Umezurike as a go getter who is determined in actualizing whatever he is passionate about.

Sunny Onyekuru, Nick Dozie and Mr Azuike averred that Barr Umezurike have the antecedents and capacity to represent Owerri Federal Constituency and should be given every necessary support in the interest of the constituency.

In their separate speeches, Comr Nnamdi Uba, Mrs Nosike Helen and Dozie Julius opined that Barr Umezurike have exhibited an uncommon humility which is an attestation that he is disciplined.

They expressed their optimism in Umezurike’s capacity to represent Owerri Federal Constituency stating that they will go all out to ensure his emergence at the primaries and the general elections.