Imo Workers Dare Govt, Sit-At-Home On Mondays Despite Warnings of Sack

By Okey Alozie

The sit-at-home on Mondays is gradually gaining ground in Imo State as it was reported that good number of workers at State Secretariat and other government establishments do not come to work especially on Mondays.

Some of the civil servants interviewed by our reporter disclosed that Mondays have become part of their weekends.

“We cannot risk our lives because of work. “Therefore, we have to observe Mondays sit-at-home and stay in our houses” the workers submitted.

It was observed that many of those who stay at home use the official periods to visit their private business as they ignore the governor’s order.

It could be recalled that the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma earlier this year warned that any worker who did not come to work on Mondays will be sanctioned adding that sit-at-home order of IPOB should be ignored.

He described the orders issued by Indigenous People of Biafra as order coming out from bandits which should not be obeyed at all.

“Ignore order of bandits” the governor submitted.

In contrary, the workers are saying that there is not enough security to protect them if they should come to work on Mondays.

The workers are now begging the state governor to save their lives by providing adequate security personnel to protect them, especially on Mondays.

Last Monday good number of workers, out of fear could not go to work.

Some government officials who spoke to our reporter on this issue lambasted the civil servants who refused to come to work on Mondays for no justified reasons, adding that it is good to obey the man that pays your salary.

A commissioner maintained that there was no circular given to any of the workers in Imo State not to come to work on Mondays. He advised workers in the state to turn a new leaf.