Ahiazu /Ezinihitte Stakeholders Endorse Emeka Chinedu Unopposed For PDP Primary

Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency PDP expanded leadership/ Stakeholders, comprising State officers, LGA Officers, Ward Officers, Chapter officers and support groups, Tuesday, 19 April 2022, resolved that the incumbent lawmaker representing Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency, Hon. Emeka Martins Chinedu, be the sole contestant of the party Primaries for 2023 Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency, Election.

In a press statement by Nnamdi Ukasanya, (SA Media &Publicity to Hon. Emeka Martins Chinedu), the endorsement came after the members of the expanded leadership/ stakeholders of Ahiazu Mbaise PDP and Ezinihitte Mbaise PDP, in different locations and time, respectively, took turns to eulogize a man whom they have come to love and cherish due to his high level of performance both in legislation, human relations and infrastructural revolution, that is without a doubt, unprecedented in the chequered political history of the federal Constituency.

The endorsement for sole contestant, was also, among other things, sequel to the call by teeming supporters, including support groups, for the performing legislator to present himself for another term in office without further delay.

The Tuesday endorsement was said to have climaxed in Ahiazu PDP, when the expanded leadership/stakeholders, unanimously mandated for a motion for adoption of Hon. Emeka Martins Chinedu, as the sole contestant for the PDP, Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency, come 2023.

The motion which was subsequently moved by a former House of Assembly member, Hon. Ken Agbim, was seconded by Chief Hyacinth Osuagwu, after party leaders, such as the Chairman, Prince Ibe Obolobo; the Apex leader, Chief Barr. PGU Madu; Chief Ugwibe; Chief Steve Onu; Chief Iheanacho (Ikemba); Dr. Shia Azu-Okorie and a host of others, have taken turns to eulogize a man whom many have come to embrace for his unassuming capacity to change the narratives in a record time.

The situation was of no difference in Ezinihitte Mbaise PDP, where the fiesta also climaxed through another Motion by a former House of Assembly member, Hon. Oliver Enwerenem, and second by other former House of Assembly members in Hon. Ekennia, Hon. Bruno Ukaoha, and Leaders such as: Arc. Magnus Chilaka, Chief Emeka Aririguzo, Hon. Chimaroke Abah, Hon. Mrs. Getrude Iroeme, Mrs. Esther Aguwamba, and of course, the incumbent lawmaker representing Ezinihitte State Constituency, Hon. Barr. Anyadike Nwosu and the LGA PDP Chairman , Hon. Engr. Modestus Chijioke Njoku, on behalf of the expanded leadership/ stakeholders of the party in the LGA.