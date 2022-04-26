Insecurity: Alleged Wanted IPOB Member, Eluagu Brendan Fears For His Safety

The continued insecurity situation in some parts of the nation, particularly in the Orlu Zone area of Imo state has continued to increase the disappearance of youths from the area for their safety and life.

One of the recent case is that of one Eluagu Brendan Chimezie who hails from Orlu LGA in Imo state.

According to reports, Eluagu Brendan as we were told was erroneously alleged to be a member of the proscribed Independent Peoples of Biafra IPOB, owing to his alleged association with some identified members of the group and is currently said to be on the wanted list by the police.

Brendan according to reports fled the shores of the area for fear of his safety and life just as other youths of the area did around September and October, 2021 following the continued clash between the proscribed ESN group and Nigeria’s security outfits.

Recall that the clash between the suspected ESN members and the Federal Security Personals has not been a palatable one with conflicting reports of incessant killings and indiscriminate arrest of youths in the affected area, particularly Orlu LGA and other parts of Orlu Zone in the state has no doubt heightened the mass movement of youths (male) out of the area for fear of their lives.

It was further gathered that Eluagu Brendan since his disappearance has been on the wanted list by the police, if anyone has information about his way about kindly share with authority