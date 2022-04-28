At Last, Okorocha’s Last Man Standing, Kingsley Uju Joins PDP For Reps

At last, Hon Kingsley Uju has joined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, making it the last man to move to the party among the three House of Representatives from Imo State, who are Ex-Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha’s prodigees.

Before the latest move by Uju, Hon Ogbonna Ozuruigbo (OZB) and Hon Paschal Obi had joined the opposition party in Imo State, PDP.

Ozuruigbo is presently representing Nwangele/Nkwerre/Isu/Njaba Federal Constituency, Paschal Obi is for Ideato North/South Federal Constituency and Uju represents Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru West.

With Uju now in PDP, it has completed the move-over by the National Assembly members, who are core loyalists of Senator Rochas Okorocha, into PDP.

The new entrants have now bolstered PDP chances in the Imo Federal Constituencies, as Uju, OZB and Obi were before now members of APC in the Green Chamber.

Meanwhile, the three Lawmakers were sighted at the PDP Head office in Owerri, yesterday waiting to be screened, as the party’s date for primaries draw closer.

However, it has remained a speculation, if Senator Rochas Okorocha will later join his Men in PDP, as it is rumoured that the former Governor could not revalidate his membership in APC, leaving PDP as his final option to contest election next year.