CONTINUOUS VOTER REGISTRATION ENDS JUNE–Prof Ezeonu, Imo REC

By Innocent Osuoha.

The last quarter of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) which begun since eleventh April, 2022, will end on the 30th of June, 2022. Sequel to this, midway into this quarter, the online registration portal will be shot down to allow sufficient time for all on-line pre-registrants to go for biometric capture before the 30th June, 2022 deadline.

The State Resident Electoral Commissions (REC) Prof Emeka Ezeonu who disclosed this while fielding questions from Journalists in Owerri also hinted that the public will be informed as soon the deadline for online pre-registration is established.

He announced that following the suspension of registration exercise in Nkwo Ihitte, Njaba and Orsu LGAs, registrants from these areas were now free to register in any LGA of their choice.

Prof Ezeonu who expressed displeasure over turn outs at mobile registration centres pointed out that out of 16,511 who registered within the first and second quarters in the State 7,145 were found to be invalid leaving the State with a balance of 9,366 valid registration.

He appealed to those who have registered before not to do so again as multiple registration is electoral offence just as those who already have voters card are reminded that it does not expire but should be jealously preserved.

He disclosed that 8,634 voters cards for those who registered in the first and second quarter were now ready for collection and urged all concerned to go to their LGA polling units with their temporary voters’ card (TVC) to collect their permanent voters Card (PVC).

Prof. Ezeonu assured people of the State that his Commission would continue to update the public with developments as events unfold in the State.