Isiala Mbano PDP Shatters Over Alleged Plot To Impose LGA Party Chairman, Omar To Fly Assembly Ticket

•As Members Threaten

Unless there is a change in plan prior to the House of Assembly primary elections of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the Isiala Mbano chapter of the party is in for a doom.

If news reaching Trumpeta news desk is considered, Isiala Mbano PDP of Imo State may end up not producing the House of Assembly flag bearer for the 2023 polls.

It was reliably gathered that members of the party are sprouting for shutdown over a perceived imposition of the incumbent LGA party chairman, Mr Pius Omar on the people as the party’s candidate.

From information scooped by this newspaper, Pius Omar is the current PDP Chairman of Isiala Mbano Local Government Area.

He is in the State Assembly race to represent the Isiala Mbano come 2023.

Following the manner he declared his intentions, stakeholders and greater members of the umbrella party from the area have threatened to work against PDP at all levels in the forthcoming general elections, should they go ahead forcing the said Omar on them.

Grapevine sources disclosed that in contrary to the PDP’s constitution which stipulates that before any incumbent officer should vie for any elective position, such a person should resign 3 months before the Primaries.

It was stated that in the case of Omar, he never followed the constitutional provisions, rather, he went ahead to jump into the race while still holding the position as party’s chairman.

He was further accused of boasting that him being Hon Emeka Ihedioha product as an LGA party chairman, no one would get the ticket except him.

Indications are rife that his continued boasting and self presentation as the best candidate led to a counter claim by the party members who have promised a total failure for the PDP in Isiala Mbano if they persist in returning Omar as the candidate in May 2022 primaries.

The chairman was further accused of stepping on many toes within the period he held sway, which the members consider as mark of failure if he flags the Assembly candidature for PDP.

According to reports, instead of Mr. Pius Omar emerging as the PDP candidate, they would prefer any of the two aspirants also in the race who have neither stepped on toes nor have been rejection by the party faithful.

Same Omar was reportedly said to had collected monies from Assembly aspirants during their consultation to the party, but later went behind to declare interest in the race.

That action of his, Trumpeta learnt has not gone down well between him and the chairmen of other LGAs who described the action as cheap betrayal and overzealousness.

A top party chieftain of PDP who do not want his name on print said,

“Isiala Mbano PDP is about to make a great mistake that will sweep it off if the State and LGA leadership go ahead in foisting Chief Pius Omar on us. If Omar is presented as the party’s candidate in the coming weeks for Isiala Mbano Assembly ticket, PDP is finished. They won’t get any vote for any other elective position;

“The best thing is for PDP to re-strategize and take a fresh person that has not stepped on any toe to fly the party’s flag;

“There are other aspirants in the game who can do very much better with undented antecedents. They should be given the chance and allow the delegates to chose the best, not imposing a man who have problems with different people to be our candidate, but if they insist, it’s RIP for the PDP in Isiala Mbano LGA”, he roared.