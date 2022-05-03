Imo North Senate 2023: Okigwe Leaders For Equity and Fairness Unequivocally Insist Next Senator Must Go To North

By Orji Sampson

The power sharing imbalance has seemingly enveloped various parts of the nation resulting to agitations and consultations for equity, fairness and justice in power sharing.

Imo North Senatorial zone is not left out of the growing controversy as Leaders in the zone particularly those of Okigwe North extraction under the umbrella group known as Okigwe Leaders for Equity And Fairness has demanded that the next Senator of the zone be seeded to Okigwe North.

The group made this demand through a press statement after a meeting of some concerned and well-meaning Youths and Leaders of Imo North Senatorial zone at Protea Hotel, Owerri on Sunday May 1, 2022.

Among other reasons adduced by the group after the meeting which was convened by Chief Mike Ejiogu, the Traditional Prime Minister of Anara Ancient Kingdom, they said the situation in the zone at the moment calls for peaceful coexistence and brotherly love.

While appealing to the Leaders of Okigwe South extraction and political parties to see reasons with them on basis of equity, fairness and justice, they further argued that Okigwe South apart from haven completed 16 years at the Senate since 2007 of the aspiration of Senator Frank Ibezim’s tenure), that the area also holds presently ministerial, secretary to State Government and Speakership positions.

The group also insisted that they should be no micro zoning within Okigwe North as every clan shall get their fair share condemning. What they called antics of some prominent Leaders in the zone to sponsor 3 candidates from Okigwe North with the aim of splitting their votes at the general election.

They however warned against interference aimed at frustrating their genuine effort to balance power equation in Okigwe zone.

They thanked the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma for the ongoing Owerri Okigwe express way under construction among other roads in the zone already awarded for construction.