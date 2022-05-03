2023: MASSIVE ENDORSEMENT FOR BEN ODUNZE – AS ORLUZURUMEE BACKS YOUTHFUL FINANCIAL EXPERT FOR REPS

A frontline PDP aspirant for Orlu/Orsu and Oru East Federal Constituency, Uchenna Ben Odunze, has received the backing of the apex socio-cultural group in Orlu Zone, Orluzurumee. This endorsement is coming barely one week to the the primaries of the PDP.

In a statement signed by the group’s Secretary General, Chief Amaze Nkemakolam, and issued in Orlu on Monday, Orluzurumee said Odunze is an answered prayer for the people of the Constituency.

They bemoaned the level of insecurity and infrastructural decay in the area and said that the representation which Odunze will offer can heal the land and rev up economic opportunities for everyone.

“We now have an obligation to stop this misery in our land. Most communities today have not seen electricity for many years while the rest have not even been electrified at all. This is very provocative. Our youths have no jobs. How can you solve insecurity without first channeling the creative energies of the youths into useful and productive ventures?

It is only a financial management expert, real estate champion and consummate entrepreneur in the ilk of Uchenna Ben Odunze that will quickly address these challenges when voted into power. What else is the purpose of political representation if not to articulate the needs of the people and provide solutions through the instrumentality of legislation? That is what we expect from Odunze.”