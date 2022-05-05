Kingsley Uju Withdraws Charges Against Ex-Girl Friend Over 2023 Poll

..Begs To Be Excluded From Suit

Justice I. M. Njaka of the Imo State High Court has adjourned to June 15th, 2022 a case in suit No: HOW/75c/2019 between Commissioner of Police verses Nkeiruka Cynthia Kamalu, an ex -girlfriend to one Hon Kingsley Uju China.

Representing the state government on behalf of the complainant and member representing Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West at the House of Representative, Hon Kingsley Uju Chima, Barr Ikenna Obi told the court to withdraw some charges against the jilted mistress.

Counsel to the complainant further begged the court to remove the three count charges which mentioned name of the Lawmaker, Kingsley Uju Chima to avoid exposing him to ridicule in the 2023 election.

According to him, the court should withdraw charges against Hon Uju’s ex girlfriend where the complainant alleged that he was defrauded of the sum of 40 million by his erstwhile mistress, Nkeiruka Kamalu.

The complainant also pleaded with the court to withdraw the charge that Hon Uju’s ex -girlfriend, Nkeiruka Kamalu defrauded him and took his car identified as Toyota Camry (Spider) without his consent.

It can be recalled that Hon Uju was said to have masterminded the incarceration of his ex -girlfriend in prison for one year over the withdraw charges.

Legal analysts and social pundits are questioning why Hon Uju suddenly withdrawn the charges if not for his 2023 political ambition after subjecting the lady to hard Labour in prison.

The analysts therefore wondered why Hon Uju allegedly sponsored the incarceration of the accused person for over a year in prison when he knew that those charges preferred against his ex -girlfriend were false, ridiculous and empty.

According to them, the said withdrawn Charges were relied upon by the court to send the accused person and erstwhile girlfriend of the Lawmaker to prison for a year.

The questions legal pundits are asking is what remains the interest of Hon Uju’s action, after his ex-girlfriend allegedly lost her husband because of the illicit love romance with the Lawmaker.

Meanwhile, Hon Uju is said to have remained absent in court since 2019 when he triggered the lodgment of the suit, except working underground to frustrate the speedy dispensation of Justice.

All efforts to reach Hon Uju nor his media Aide, Chimezie for reaction proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.