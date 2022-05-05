Imo APC Lawmakers Get Return Ticket Assurances From Governor





By Onyekachi Eze

Chances of members of the Imo State House of Assembly seeking for a reelection have brightened following the assurances of Governor Hope Uzodimma to them.

After an indoor meeting between Imo Governor and Lawmakers of the 9th House under the Majority caucus of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Government House last week, they can now go ahead with the declaration of their second term bid.

Recall that Trumpeta Newspaper had in recent publications reported of the uncertainties surrounding their next political move.

Reason was because they are yet to get the Governor’s approval.

If what this newspaper gathered on this regard are to be considered, the awaited time is here, as the coast appears clearer for them.

Grapevine sources revealed that after meeting with Uzodimma, the twenty-one members of APC Lawmakers were told to go ahead with their reelection move.

The Lawmakers who had a téte-a- téte with the leader of the party in the State left home with cheering news.

Apart from Honorables Arthur Egwim (Ideato North), Ngozi Obiefule (Isu), Uju Onwudiwe (Njaba), Paul Emeziem (Onuimo), and Michael Onyemaechi Njoku (Ihitte/Uboma) eyeing the Federal House of Representatives position, others want a return ticket to the Imo legislature.

It was learnt that there was a severe argument among some of the members when the governor inquired of their respective zoning formula.

For those with third term ambition, they were reportedly told to go and soften the ground in their LGAs, stating that he would only support them with the return ticket, while the people are needed for grassroot support.

Sequel to that, many of the members as at Monday had started purchasing the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms for State Assembly and Reps positions.

Meanwhile, the governor while addressing leaders and party loyalists on Tuesday enjoined anybody with political ambition to go ahead with the process, even as he assured free and fair primary elections.