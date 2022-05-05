2023: Ikeduru In Diaspora Endorsed Uwalaka For Imo House Of Assembly

It is always good and firm for one to exhibit excellence in any little responsibility given to him or her, not knowing how this little beginning could morph his efforts to a bigger responsibilities in the future.

Indeed so many political aspirants had strayed away from realities, thinking that leadership is an act of spontaneity which could be doctored by bullion vans and cash throws, unfortunately, this is very risible because the electorates are becoming wiser by the day.

True leadership starts from where you are, not where you want to be. Like John Maxwell rightly said in one of his books,” Leading successfully at one level, is a qualifier for leading at the next level”….a most accepted rationality why Chief Chidiebere Bede Uwalaka, was endorsed by Ikeduru sons and daughters in diaspora.

It was based on this analogy that the IKEDURU in diaspora on Sunday, the 1st day in May 2022, held an emergency meeting online, to throw their weights behind the foremost political aspirant in Ikeduru, Chief Chidiebere Bede Uwalaka, who is running for the position of a legislature in Imo House of Assembly 2023. He was described to fit and also capable in all ramifications to represent the people of Ikeduru come 2023.

The meeting which was anchored by the chairman of Ikeduru in diaspora, Prince Obi Onwusonye, alongside his lieutenants, Prince Austin Onye the U.K based chairman and Comrade Emeka Oparah, Chairman U.S.A branch, with retinue of attendees, endorsed Chief Chidiebere Bede Uwalaka on his electoral bid come 2023.

Speaking during the online zoom meeting, the diaspora chairman who is based in Spain, Prince Obi Onwusonye reiterated that Chief Chidiebere Bede Uwalaka has umpteenthly demonstrated capacities worldwide on seen delivered Government contracts and investments, standing as a guarantor and sponsor respectively to so many Nigerian students in diaspora, as well as in human resources management.

In furtherance of his speech, the chairman , prince Obi Onwusonye said that ” Bede Uwalaka ” whose notable name in Europe is ‘BANK 2’ has a worldwide acceptability among Ikeduru sons and daughters, and through his very sincere efforts has earned our trust and faith , when it has to do with business relationships or anything eligible to support mankind.

It is important to note that very many of us in the diaspora are the bread winners of thousands of families in Ikeduru, and therefore should also lend our voices of reasonings in what goes on in Ikeduru. We are ready to support CHIEF Chidiebere Bede Uwalaka because his winning will make a way for us in diaspora to come closer home and make huge investments.

We have enough money to bring home for infrastructural developments in Ikeduru and change the narratives once again within the Nigerian society, but it must come through a source like Uwalaka whom we can bank our trusts in.

Based on his clean records overseas as an illustrious son of IKEDURU land, we therefore endorse his movement to represent us, come 2023 at the Imo State House Of Assembly. This will definitely build our confidence to do the right investments in our state and local government respectively”.

Speaking as rejoinders, the U.S.A and U.K. based chairmen, Comrade Emeka Oparah and Prince Austin Onye , spoke in line with the chairman in diaspora, synergized to his testimonies about Chief Chidiebere Bede Uwalaka. Other Members of this organization too numerous to mention also lent their voices and made their inputs by asking the people of Ikeduru to do the needful in getting it right this time around, by giving their full support to chief Uwalaka.

Prince Obi Onwusonye appreciated the efforts of all in attendance and asked them to pass the messages home to their various relatives in Ikeduru to do the needful.

In his last remarks, he emphatically reiterated that Chief Chidiebere Bede Uwalaka is intelligent, courageous, trustworthy to be entrusted with such a position for Ndi Ikeduru come 2023. ” Owu dimkpa eji eje mba”…… Let him go for us!”

Written by Chris Okemiri, media aide to Chief Chidiebere Bede Uwalaka, Nkwa Chukwu Kwere Ikeduru campaign organization, 2023.